Azerbaijani judokas to begin bouts at European Championships in Tbilisi

Azerbaijani judokas will start vying for the best titles today at the European Senior Championships 2026 Individuals in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to Report's correspondent at the event, seven members of the national team will compete on the tatami on the opening day.

Among the men, Ahmad Yusifov and Balabay Aghayev (both in the 60 kg category) and Turan Bayramov (66 kg) will fight for medals. Among the women, Konul Aliyeva and Shafag Hamidova (both 48 kg), Leyla Aliyeva, and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (both 52 kg) will also aim for success.

Men

60 kg, Round of 16:

Balabay Aghayev vs. winner of Gal Blazic (Slovenia) / Andrea Carlino (Italy)

Ahmad Yusifov vs. winner of Charlie Ayre (UK) / Marton Andrasi (Hungary)

66 kg, Round of 32:

Turan Bayramov vs. Nikolas Kunze (Germany)

Women

48 kg, Round of 32:

Konul Aliyeva vs. Amber Gersjes (Netherlands)

Shafag Hamidova vs. Erza Muminović (Kosovo)

52 kg, Round of 32:

Leyla Aliyeva vs. Nikolina Nisavic (Serbia)

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva vs. Carla Tavares Fernandes (Luxembourg)

The European Championships will conclude on April 19.