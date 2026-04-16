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    Azeri Light crude drops to $113.01 per barrel

    Energy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:03
    Azeri Light crude drops to $113.01 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $5.55, or 4.68%, to $113.01 per barrel, Report informs.

    June futures for Brent crude were traded at $116.55 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $5.11 or 4.48 %, amounting to $108.93.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azeri Light oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri‑Chirag‑Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% share.

    Azərbaycan nefti 6 dollara yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела почти на $6

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