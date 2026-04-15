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    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 23:56
    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Norway will allocate more than $500 million to get drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an additional $150 million to support Ukrainian logistics, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    According to Zelenskyy, the Netherlands has also allocated over €200 million to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with drones.

    Zelenskyy added that following a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on arms supplies to Kyiv, five more countries agreed to contribute to the PURL program (a NATO-funded mechanism for purchasing US weapons for delivery to Ukraine).

    Ukraine military aid Netherlands Norway
    Norveç və Niderland Ukrayna ordusu üçün vəsait ayıracaq
    Зеленский по итогам "Рамштайна": Норвегия выделит Украине $500 млн на дроны

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