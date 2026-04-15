Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

Norway will allocate more than $500 million to get drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an additional $150 million to support Ukrainian logistics, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy, the Netherlands has also allocated over €200 million to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with drones.

Zelenskyy added that following a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on arms supplies to Kyiv, five more countries agreed to contribute to the PURL program (a NATO-funded mechanism for purchasing US weapons for delivery to Ukraine).