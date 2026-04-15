Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 23:03
    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    The United Nations will allocate $12 million in humanitarian aid to Iran, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said, Report informs.

    Referring to damage caused during the war by Israel and the United States, he said thousands of civilians had been killed, infrastructure destroyed and critical services disrupted.

    The funding will help partners deliver large-scale, life-saving assistance, he added.

    Humanitarian aid Iran Tom Fletcher United Nations
    BMT İrana 12 milyon dollar ayırır
    ООН выделяет $12 млн на гуманитарную помощь Ирану

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