UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M
Other countries
- 15 April, 2026
- 23:03
The United Nations will allocate $12 million in humanitarian aid to Iran, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said, Report informs.
Referring to damage caused during the war by Israel and the United States, he said thousands of civilians had been killed, infrastructure destroyed and critical services disrupted.
The funding will help partners deliver large-scale, life-saving assistance, he added.
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