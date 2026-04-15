Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan
Cultural policy
- 15 April, 2026
- 22:23
An exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan has been held in Paris, France, Report informs with reference to the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.
"A journey into the heart of Azerbaijani culture took place in Paris," the statement said.
A special visit to the museum of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center offered an opportunity to explore the country's traditions, history and art.
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