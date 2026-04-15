China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran
Region
- 15 April, 2026
- 22:37
China will send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran, China's Ambassador to Tehran, Cong Peiwu, told the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Report informs.
The move is seen as a symbol of Beijing's commitment to international humanitarian obligations.
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