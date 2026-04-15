Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine Other countries

UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan Other countries

Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations Other countries

Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US Foreign policy

UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M Other countries

Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits Region

China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran Region

Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan Cultural policy