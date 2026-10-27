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    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan so far supplied 131BCM of gas to Türkiye

    Energy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 21:11
    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan so far supplied 131BCM of gas to Türkiye

    Azerbaijan considers the reliable supply of natural gas to international markets and the diversification of export routes as the main directions for the development of energy security, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    At the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Moscow, he emphasized the growing role of natural gas in global energy security, and the importance of reliable supplies, long-term investments, and international cooperation.

    The minister noted that Azerbaijan supplies gas to 16 countries and contributes to energy security by diversifying export routes and developing reliable partnerships.

    Speaking about Azerbaijan's energy strategy, Shahbazov emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor is of great strategic importance in terms of establishing new supply routes, diversifying markets, and building long-term partnerships.

    "Azerbaijan, a gas exporter for about 20 years, has significantly expanded its supply geography in the European market over the past six years, gaining access to the Central European region, as well as to Middle Eastern countries. Currently supplying natural gas to 16 states, Azerbaijan holds a leading position in the world in terms of the geographical coverage of pipeline gas exports. To date, 131 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Türkiye, over 66 billion to Europe, over 37 billion to Georgia, and 1.7 billion to Syria," the minister stated.

    He noted that Azerbaijan pursues a balanced policy based on ensuring both energy and environmental security.

    The minister also drew attention to the Azerbaijani President's position on the need to implement the green energy transition taking into account the realities of the energy sector.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan is strengthening its domestic energy supply and creating additional resources for export through the parallel development of natural gas reserves and renewable energy sources.

    In conclusion, the minister expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to deepening cooperation within the GECF platform and expanding mutually beneficial energy partnerships.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Azerbaijan is a stable and reliable partner, noting that an intensive dialogue is underway with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on expanding cooperation in various fields, including the energy sector.

    Parviz Shahbazov Energy security Azerbaijan's gas exports
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Azərbaycan bu günədək Türkiyəyə 131 milyard kubmetr qaz tədarük edib"
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: Азербайджан на сегодняшний день поставил Турции 131 млрд м³ газа
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