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    Azerbaijan takes part in ECOSA congress in Tashkent

    AIC
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 21:38
    Azerbaijan takes part in ECOSA congress in Tashkent

    Azerbaijan has taken part in the International Seed Trade Congress (ECOSA) held in Tashkent, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov wrote on X, Report informs.

    According to him, the 9th ECOSA Seed Congress is an important platform for discussing the prospects for the development of the agricultural sector and issues of international cooperation.

    "I took part in the work of the congress, held on October 27-28 in Tashkent," the diplomat stated.

    The event focuses on improving seed production, enhancing the quality of agricultural products, and introducing innovative solutions in the agricultural sector.

    "The participation of representatives from various countries in the congress creates opportunities for exchanging experience, discussing pressing issues, and identifying new directions for international partnership," the ambassador emphasized.

    Rashad Mammadov Uzbekistan
    Azərbaycan ECOSA-nın Daşkənddə keçirilən sammitinə qatılıb
    Азербайджан принял участие в конгрессе ECOSA в Ташкенте
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