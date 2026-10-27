VAM Caspian extends its service contract with BP to support drilling operations in Caspian Sea

The Baku branch of the French company Vallourec Oil & Gas France (VOGFR) - VAM Caspian - has extended its service agreement with BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) for two years, Report informs, citing the company.

The contract provides for technical support services for drilling operations and well completion in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Under the agreement, the company will continue to provide engineering support, 24/7 technical assistance, and comprehensive solutions for the preparation and maintenance of premium threaded connections and tubular products for BP projects in the region, including the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields.

"The extension of cooperation is due to the successful implementation of service programs aimed at minimizing non-productive time, optimizing costs, and increasing safety levels on drilling platforms. In particular, the contractor will continue to ensure the supply of pre-lubricated assemblies and pipes, the preparation of intelligent well completion complexes, as well as the implementation of projects for the restoration and secondary use of downhole equipment," the official statement reads.

VAM Caspian has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2007 and serves as a regular supplier of service solutions for leading oil and gas projects in the Caspian region.