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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has met with Hamad bin Nasser bin Rashid Al-Misnad, president of Qatar's Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA).

The Prosecutor General's Office press service told Report that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, being held in Baku on October 27–28.

The meeting highlighted the strong friendship and high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Qatar. The sides noted the contributions of President Ilham Aliyev's official visits to Qatar over the years and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to Azerbaijan to the development of bilateral ties.

They also highlighted the emir's visit to Azerbaijan on October 14–15, 2026, to attend the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). His meeting with President Aliyev and their discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation were described as demonstrating the importance both countries attach to developing their relationship.

Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between ACTA and Azerbaijan's prosecutorial authorities, including the Anti-Corruption General Directorate, exchanging experience and working together on international platforms. Highlighting Qatar's work under the UN Convention against Corruption, he expressed hope for continued cooperation and support at upcoming international events.

Al-Misnad emphasized the importance of developing bilateral cooperation and coordinating international efforts to combat corruption.

The sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation, expanding exchanges of best practices and strengthening joint efforts within international initiatives.

In recognition of effective cooperation and his contribution to developing ties with Azerbaijan's prosecutorial authorities, Aliyev awarded Al-Misnad the "100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani Prosecution Service (1918–2018)" jubilee medal.