Gaya Mammadov: EU needs to support TRIPP, assist in restoration of Azerbaijan"s liberated territories

The EU should support the implementation of the TRIPP, facilitate the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and launch a large-scale assistance program for the restoration of conflict-affected territories in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Gaya Mammadov said at the "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Perspectives" forum in Brussels, co-organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations, Report informs.

"Peace cannot be sustained by political statements alone. Concrete actions and results are needed to maintain the momentum of the process," Mammadov said during a discussion on the EU's role in ensuring security in the South Caucasus.

According to him, the implementation of TRIPP should begin without further delays, as the development of transport links will create economic opportunities, build trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and make peace more sustainable.

The MP separately pointed out the need to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

He noted that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis are considered missing, and since the end of the 2020 war, more than 400 people have suffered from landmine explosions.

Mammadov called on the EU to provide substantial assistance in demining and restoring the affected territories, as well as in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons and determining the fate of the missing.

Speaking about the European Union's role in the region, the MP noted that the EU's ability to directly influence the security situation in the South Caucasus is limited.

In his opinion, Brussels should focus on investments, technology, energy cooperation, and the development of transport connectivity.

He also criticized the positions of the European Parliament, stating that some of its decisions contribute to strengthening revanchist sentiments in Armenia rather than fostering reconciliation.