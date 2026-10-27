Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Gaya Mammadov: EU needs to support TRIPP, assist in restoration of Azerbaijan"s liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 21:00
    Gaya Mammadov: EU needs to support TRIPP, assist in restoration of Azerbaijans liberated territories

    The EU should support the implementation of the TRIPP, facilitate the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and launch a large-scale assistance program for the restoration of conflict-affected territories in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Gaya Mammadov said at the "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Perspectives" forum in Brussels, co-organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations, Report informs.

    "Peace cannot be sustained by political statements alone. Concrete actions and results are needed to maintain the momentum of the process," Mammadov said during a discussion on the EU's role in ensuring security in the South Caucasus.

    According to him, the implementation of TRIPP should begin without further delays, as the development of transport links will create economic opportunities, build trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and make peace more sustainable.

    The MP separately pointed out the need to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

    He noted that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis are considered missing, and since the end of the 2020 war, more than 400 people have suffered from landmine explosions.

    Mammadov called on the EU to provide substantial assistance in demining and restoring the affected territories, as well as in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons and determining the fate of the missing.

    Speaking about the European Union's role in the region, the MP noted that the EU's ability to directly influence the security situation in the South Caucasus is limited.

    In his opinion, Brussels should focus on investments, technology, energy cooperation, and the development of transport connectivity.

    He also criticized the positions of the European Parliament, stating that some of its decisions contribute to strengthening revanchist sentiments in Armenia rather than fostering reconciliation.

    Gaya Mammadov Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) European Union
    Qaya Məmmədov: Aİ TRIPP-i dəstəkləməli, Azərbaycanın azad edilmiş ərazilərinin bərpasına kömək etməlidir
    Гая Мамедов: ЕС необходимо поддержать TRIPP и помочь в восстановлении освобожденных территорий Азербайджана
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:23
    VAM Caspian extends its service contract with BP to support drilling operations in Caspian Sea
    Energy
    21:11
    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan so far supplied 131BCM of gas to Türkiye
    Energy
    21:00
    Gaya Mammadov: EU needs to support TRIPP, assist in restoration of Azerbaijan"s liberated territories
    Foreign policy
    20:48
    Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts event marking Kashmir Black Day
    Foreign policy
    20:38
    Photo
    Kamran Aliyev meets Qatar's transparency authority chief in Baku
    Foreign policy
    20:30
    Deputy minister highlights Azerbaijan's support for young leaders
    Foreign policy
    20:27
    Austria, Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss parliamentary cooperation
    Foreign policy
    20:24
    Baku Initiative Group condemns French Senate's rejection of Corsican autonomy
    Foreign policy
    20:12
    Photo
    Bayramov, UN Tourism chief discuss expanding cooperation
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed