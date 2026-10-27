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    Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts event marking Kashmir Black Day

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 20:48
    Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts event marking Kashmir Black Day

    An event dedicated to Kashmir Black Day, observed on October 27, was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    During the event, messages from President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were read out.

    Addressing the participants, Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Sara Ijaz reaffirmed Islamabad's support for the local population's right to self-determination. She advocated for resolving the dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

    The event was attended by representatives of non-governmental organizations, think tanks, media, the Pakistani community, Azerbaijani intellectuals, and students. A photo exhibition dedicated to the situation in Kashmir was also organized.

    Jammu and Kashmir Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations Pakistani Embassy
    Pakistanın Bakıdakı səfirliyində "Kəşmirin Qara Günü" tədbiri keçirilib
    В посольстве Пакистана в Баку состоялось мероприятие "Черный день Кашмира"
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