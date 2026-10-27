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Developing human capital and young people's leadership potential holds a special place in Azerbaijan's state policy, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Farhad Hajiyev said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Hajiyev said investment in youth leadership is an important part of the country's future. He noted that theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient to develop effective leaders; practical experience, mentorship, responsibility and opportunities to work with people holding different views are also necessary.

He said Azerbaijan consistently supports the development of young people's leadership and management skills, as well as the promotion of intercultural dialogue.

In this context, he welcomed UNESCO's "Youth for Peace: Intercultural Leadership" program, which brings together 50 young leaders selected from more than 8,000 applicants worldwide.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's youth potential, Hajiyev said the country has more than 300 youth organizations, nearly two million schoolchildren attending school each year and around 200,000 university students.

"Azerbaijan is not simply the venue for this forum, but also a country where we share and put these values into practice," he said.