Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Presidential Administration.

During the conversation, Erdogan stressed that he attaches great importance to deepening relations between the two countries and noted significant potential for cooperation in areas including energy, the defence industry and air transport.

He also said that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and added that the positions of Türkiye and Canada coincide on many issues.

Erdogan invited Carney to attend the upcoming NATO and COP31 summits in Ankara and said he would like to host the Canadian prime minister in Türkiye for an official visit before the end of 2026.