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    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 21:58
    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Italy has announced an additional 30 million euros in humanitarian aid to support Sudan, which is facing a severe crisis amid a civil war.

    Report informs that Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani shared the update on X following his participation in the third humanitarian conference on Sudan in Berlin.

    According to him, the funds will be directed to projects in healthcare, education and agriculture.

    Tajani stressed the need for international dialogue to bring a swift end to the conflict in Sudan and to restore peace and stability.

    He also said Italy plans to organise a political and humanitarian meeting together with the Food and Agriculture Organization to support reconciliation and negotiations.

    Sudan has been gripped by civil war for three years. Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have continued since October 15, 2023, killing more than 40,000 people and forcing nearly 14 million to flee their homes.

    Antonio Tajani Humanitarian aid Sudan Italy
    İtaliya Sudana 30 milyon avroluq humanitar yardım ayıracaq
    Италия выделит €30 млн на гуманитарную помощь Судану

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    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

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