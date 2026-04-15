Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 23:37
    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Military planning for a possible Pentagon-led operation in Cuba is quietly ramping up, in case President Donald Trump gives an order to intervene there, Report informs via USA TODAY.

    Two sources familiar with the order spoke to USA TODAY on condition of anonymity because they're not authorized to speak to media.

    The directives appear to be an escalation of recent tensions between the US and Cuba that began in January when the Trump administration curbed oil shipments to Cuba as part of a broader campaign to force sweeping political changes on the communist-run island.

    The United States and Cuba acknowledged they are in the early stages of trying to find a way out of the crisis, but it's not clear how much each side is willing to compromise.

    Cuba Donald Trump Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) military operations
    "USA Today": Pentaqon gizli şəkildə Kubada mümkün əməliyyata hazırlaşır
    USA Today: Пентагон тайно готовится к возможной операции на Кубе

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