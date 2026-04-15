Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 23:51
    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Ukraine has received the final tranche of £752 million (approximately $1 billion) from the United Kingdom under the G7 "Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine" (ERA) initiative, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance said, Report informs.

    "The provided funding will be directed toward meeting the priority needs of the security and defense sector," said the Finiance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

    On March 1, 2025, Marchenko and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with £2.26 billion (approximately $3 billion) for defense needs.

    Ukraine received the first two tranches totaling £1.5 billion in March and April 2025. The funds are part of the G7 ERA mechanism with a total volume of $50 billion. The loan will be repaid using future revenues generated from frozen Russian assets. The financing is provided for a period of 30 years.

    Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko United Kingdom
    Britaniya Ukraynaya 1 milyard dollar ayırıb
    Британия выделила Украине $1 млрд в рамках инициативы ERA

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed