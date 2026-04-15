UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

Ukraine has received the final tranche of £752 million (approximately $1 billion) from the United Kingdom under the G7 "Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine" (ERA) initiative, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance said, Report informs.

"The provided funding will be directed toward meeting the priority needs of the security and defense sector," said the Finiance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

On March 1, 2025, Marchenko and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with £2.26 billion (approximately $3 billion) for defense needs.

Ukraine received the first two tranches totaling £1.5 billion in March and April 2025. The funds are part of the G7 ERA mechanism with a total volume of $50 billion. The loan will be repaid using future revenues generated from frozen Russian assets. The financing is provided for a period of 30 years.