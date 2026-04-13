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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EU calls for int'l security coalition in Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 20:45
    EU calls for int'l security coalition in Hormuz

    The situation in the Strait of Hormuz points to the need for an international coalition, European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Report informs.

    Kallas didn't specify what specific tasks such a coalition might perform.

    According to her, the European Union rejects any agreements that would restrict free and safe passage through the straits in accordance with international law.

    Kaja Kallas Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    Aİ Hörmüzdə təhlükəsizlik üzrə beynəlxalq koalisiyanın yaradılmasına çağırır
    ЕС призывает к созданию международной коалиции по безопасности в Ормузе

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