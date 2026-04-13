EU calls for int'l security coalition in Hormuz
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 20:45
The situation in the Strait of Hormuz points to the need for an international coalition, European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Report informs.
Kallas didn't specify what specific tasks such a coalition might perform.
According to her, the European Union rejects any agreements that would restrict free and safe passage through the straits in accordance with international law.
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