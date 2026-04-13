Pakistan, UK FMs discuss US-Iran talks, region
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 22:24
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discussed US-Iran talks held earlier in Islamabad and the current regional situation, Report informs, citing Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
Cooper, during the phone call, praised Pakistan's constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.
Ishaq Dar stressed the need for all sides to adhere to the ceasefire, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means of addressing regional challenges and achieving lasting peace.
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