Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pakistan, UK FMs discuss US-Iran talks, region

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 22:24
    Pakistan, UK FMs discuss US-Iran talks, region

    Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discussed US-Iran talks held earlier in Islamabad and the current regional situation, Report informs, citing Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

    Cooper, during the phone call, praised Pakistan's constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

    Ishaq Dar stressed the need for all sides to adhere to the ceasefire, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means of addressing regional challenges and achieving lasting peace.

    US-Iran talks Mohammad Ishaq Dar Yvette Cooper
    İshaq Dar ilə İvett Kuper ABŞ-İran danışıqlarını və regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Исхак Дар и Иветт Купер обсудили переговоры США и Ирана и ситуацию в регионе

    Latest News

    17:25

    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Energy
    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed