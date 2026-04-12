Kyrylo Budanov says new Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap possible
Other countries
- 12 April, 2026
- 15:04
A new phase of prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia could take place as early as the end of next week, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said, Report informs.
Kyrylo Budanov said in a comment to Novosti.LIVE that preparations are under way following the return of 182 Ukrainians on April 11.
"I hope that by around the end of the week there will be another stage. There were purely bureaucratic procedures," he said.
Ukraine and Russia carried out a large-scale prisoner swap ahead of Easter, with 175 military personnel and seven civilians returning to Ukraine.
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