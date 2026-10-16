Khaleej Telegraph: CICA Summit in Baku provides Qatar opportunity for direct interaction

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The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku provided Qatar with an opportunity to interact directly with participating states, strengthen diplomatic relations, and discuss prospects for further cooperation, Report informs citing an article by the Khaleej Telegraph news portal.

"High-level meetings foster the development of diplomatic relations, allowing leaders to exchange views and maintain established communication channels. Furthermore, such events create conditions for identifying shared interests and exploring prospects for further cooperation," the publication says.

It also highlights Azerbaijan's role in organizing the summit and advancing diplomatic ties among participating states.

"Azerbaijan hosted the summit in its capital, welcoming high-level delegations from participating countries. President [of Azerbaijan] Ilham Aliyev extended an invitation to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Qatari leader's participation also underscored the relationship between Qatar and Azerbaijan within a broader multilateral diplomatic format," the article reads.

The publication notes that the 7th CICA Summit focused on confidence-building measures and international dialogue.

"Regular contacts can help improve mutual understanding between governments, particularly amidst shifting regional priorities and the international environment. In addition, multilateral platforms allow participating countries to exchange views and maintain diplomatic ties," the publication emphasizes.

According to Khaleej Telegraph, the significance of the Baku meeting lay in bringing together national leaders and representatives of international organizations within a shared platform for dialogue. The summit also reaffirmed the role of sustained diplomatic contacts in maintaining relations among participating states.