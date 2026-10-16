Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2026)
Finance
- 16 October, 2026
- 09:11
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day"s close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
105.38
|
- 0.54
|
44.53
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
97.32
|
- 0.65
|
39.90
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,197.50
|
27.40
|
- 143.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,177.69
|
556.21
|
4,114.40
|
S&P 500
|
7,744.06
|
25.12
|
898.56
|
Nasdaq
|
26,713.02
|
20.16
|
3,471.03
|
Nikkei
|
64,425.95
|
- 3,318.34
|
14,086.47
|
Dax
|
25,382.62
|
84.01
|
892.21
|
FTSE 100
|
10,840.35
|
115.49
|
908.97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,934.70
|
61.59
|
- 214.80
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,707.48
|
- 59.75
|
- 261.36
|
Bist 100
|
12,070.17
|
- 48.12
|
808.65
|
RTS
|
899.53
|
- 6.20
|
- 214.60
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1227
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0518
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3303
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0170
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8100
|
- 0.1900
|
1.3600
|
RUB/USD
|
83.7873
|
- 0.0100
|
5.0373
|
TRY/USD
|
49.5242
|
0.0500
|
6.5680
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6898
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2992
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (16.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (16.10.2026)
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