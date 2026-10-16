Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:11
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day"s close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    105.38

    - 0.54

    44.53

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    97.32

    - 0.65

    39.90

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,197.50

    27.40

    - 143.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,177.69

    556.21

    4,114.40

    S&P 500

    7,744.06

    25.12

    898.56

    Nasdaq

    26,713.02

    20.16

    3,471.03

    Nikkei

    64,425.95

    - 3,318.34

    14,086.47

    Dax

    25,382.62

    84.01

    892.21

    FTSE 100

    10,840.35

    115.49

    908.97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,934.70

    61.59

    - 214.80

    Shanghai Composite

    3,707.48

    - 59.75

    - 261.36

    Bist 100

    12,070.17

    - 48.12

    808.65

    RTS

    899.53

    - 6.20

    - 214.60

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1227

    0.0000

    - 0.0518

    USD/GBP

    1.3303

    0.0000

    - 0.0170

    JPY/USD

    157.8100

    - 0.1900

    1.3600

    RUB/USD

    83.7873

    - 0.0100

    5.0373

    TRY/USD

    49.5242

    0.0500

    6.5680

    CNY/USD

    6.6898

    0.0000

    - 0.2992
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (16.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (16.10.2026)
    44 - Tezliklə
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