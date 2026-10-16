Azerbaijan highlights importance of combating torture, eliminating impunity at UN

"Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps, in accordance with its national legislation and international obligations, to investigate and prosecute serious offences committed during the former conflict, particularly those involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment of civilians and other protected persons," said Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, as he delivered a statement at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly Interactive Dialogue, Report informs.

Hajiyev stressed that the right to be free from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, as a non-derogable human right, requires effective national and international protection mechanisms.

"Azerbaijan is committed to upholding its obligations under the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) and other relevant international agreements, and periodically submits reports on their implementation. In its dialogue with relevant monitoring mechanisms, the Government reports on measures it undertakes to reinforce the prohibition against torture through legislative, administrative and judicial action," he noted.

"Combating impunity is an important constituent of the path to genuine reconciliation and also helps prevent the recurrence of heinous acts, in particular those involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment," Hajiyev concluded.