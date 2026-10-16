Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan highlights importance of combating torture, eliminating impunity at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:30
    Azerbaijan highlights importance of combating torture, eliminating impunity at UN

    "Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps, in accordance with its national legislation and international obligations, to investigate and prosecute serious offences committed during the former conflict, particularly those involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment of civilians and other protected persons," said Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, as he delivered a statement at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly Interactive Dialogue, Report informs.

    Hajiyev stressed that the right to be free from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, as a non-derogable human right, requires effective national and international protection mechanisms.

    "Azerbaijan is committed to upholding its obligations under the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) and other relevant international agreements, and periodically submits reports on their implementation. In its dialogue with relevant monitoring mechanisms, the Government reports on measures it undertakes to reinforce the prohibition against torture through legislative, administrative and judicial action," he noted.

    "Combating impunity is an important constituent of the path to genuine reconciliation and also helps prevent the recurrence of heinous acts, in particular those involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment," Hajiyev concluded.

    United Nations UN General Assembly Azerbaijan
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın işgəncələrə qarşı beynəlxalq müqavilələrə sadiqliyi diqqətə çatdırılıb
    В ООН подчеркнули приверженность Азербайджана международным договорам против пыток
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    15:23
    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence
    Foreign policy
    15:00
    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict
    Other countries
    14:38
    Video
    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    14:19
    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says
    Region
    13:58
    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    13:55
    Iran says it has taken measures against 'Mother of All Bombs'
    Region
    13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
    Region
    12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19
    Ecology
    12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed