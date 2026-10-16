Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:47
    Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has offered its condolences to Pakistan.

    "We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic collapse of parts of a school building in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of many students and a teacher.

    We share the grief of the bereaved families and extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the MFA said in a post on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Offer condolences Pakistan
    Azərbaycan XİN Pakistana başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Пакистану в связи с трагической гибелью учеников
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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