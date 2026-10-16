Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has offered its condolences to Pakistan.

"We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic collapse of parts of a school building in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of many students and a teacher.

We share the grief of the bereaved families and extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the MFA said in a post on X.