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    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku

    Media
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:30
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku

    The 9th Congress of the Azerbaijan Press Council is underway at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre in Baku.

    According to Report, the participation of 225 delegates has been confirmed.

    The congress will hear reports from the chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Press Council and the Control and Audit Commission, followed by discussions on the reports.

    A new composition of the Press Council's Management Board will also be elected.

    The Organizing Committee has included the names of 46 candidates who received the highest number of votes on the final election ballot for the congress of Azerbaijani journalists.

    Of the candidates, 14 of 28 journalists and 9 of 18 representatives of the public will be elected to the Management Board.

    The current chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council's Management Board is Rashad Majid.

    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    9th Congress of Azerbaijan Press Council underway in Baku
    Press Council journalists
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    Mətbuat Şurasının IX Qurultayı keçirilir
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    В Баку проходит IX съезд журналистов Азербайджана
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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