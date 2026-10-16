Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins silver at U23 World Championships

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Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has won a silver medal at the U23 World Championships.

According to Report, Gurbanova, competing in the 59 kg weight category, lost to Ukraine's Alina Filipovich in the final on the last-point criterion after the bout ended 4-4.

As a result, Gurbanova finished the championships in second place.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers Elmir Aliyev (60 kg) won silver, while Ruslan Nurullayev (77 kg) claimed bronze.

A total of 23 Azerbaijani wrestlers are competing at the championships in Las Vegas, US, which will continue through October 18.