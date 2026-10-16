Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins silver at U23 World Championships

    Individual sports
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:33
    Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova wins silver at U23 World Championships

    Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has won a silver medal at the U23 World Championships.

    According to Report, Gurbanova, competing in the 59 kg weight category, lost to Ukraine's Alina Filipovich in the final on the last-point criterion after the bout ended 4-4.

    As a result, Gurbanova finished the championships in second place.

    Earlier, Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers Elmir Aliyev (60 kg) won silver, while Ruslan Nurullayev (77 kg) claimed bronze.

    A total of 23 Azerbaijani wrestlers are competing at the championships in Las Vegas, US, which will continue through October 18.

    Azerbaijani athletes wrestling
    Azərbaycan güləşçisi Günay Qurbanova dünya çempionatında gümüş medal qazanıb
    Азербайджанская борчиха Гюнай Гурбанова завоевала серебро на ЧМ в Лас-Вегасе
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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