Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump eyes detaining ships paid for passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 17:45
    Trump eyes detaining ships paid for passage through Strait of Hormuz

    US President Donald Trump said the country's navy would search for and intercept ships that have paid Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs.

    He wrote in Truth Social that he has "also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran", adding: "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas."

    Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    Tramp: ABŞ Hörmüz boğazında bütün gəmiləri blokadaya alacaq
    Трамп заявил о начале блокады Ормузского пролива

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