Trump eyes detaining ships paid for passage through Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 12 April, 2026
- 17:45
US President Donald Trump said the country's navy would search for and intercept ships that have paid Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs.
He wrote in Truth Social that he has "also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran", adding: "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas."
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