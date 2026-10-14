Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev highlights importance of Belt and Road Initiative

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 20:41
    Ilham Aliyev highlights importance of Belt and Road Initiative

    President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative and recalled that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support it.

    According to Report, the head of state made the remarks while receiving Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    President Aliyev noted the dynamic development of the Middle Corridor and emphasized that there are broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in this area.

    Ilham Aliyev Belt and Road Wang Yi Middle Corridor Azerbaijan-China relations
    İlham Əliyev "Bir kəmər, bir yol" layihəsinin önəmini qeyd edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев отметил важность проекта "Один пояс, один путь"
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