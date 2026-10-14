Ilham Aliyev highlights importance of Belt and Road Initiative
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 20:41
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President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative and recalled that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support it.
According to Report, the head of state made the remarks while receiving Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
President Aliyev noted the dynamic development of the Middle Corridor and emphasized that there are broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in this area.
İlham Əliyev "Bir kəmər, bir yol" layihəsinin önəmini qeyd edib
Президент Ильхам Алиев отметил важность проекта "Один пояс, один путь"
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