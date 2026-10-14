Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UK to accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 21:30
    UK to accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine

    The United Kingdom will accelerate deliveries of British-made air defense systems to Ukraine, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

    According to Report, Burnham made the remarks while speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London..

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Andy Burnham Air Defense Systems Ukraine war
    Britaniya Ukraynaya öz istehsalı olan HHM sistemlərinin tədarükünü sürətləndirəcək
    Великобритания ускорит поставки Украине систем ПВО собственного производства
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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