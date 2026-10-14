UK to accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine
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- 14 October, 2026
- 21:30
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The United Kingdom will accelerate deliveries of British-made air defense systems to Ukraine, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.
According to Report, Burnham made the remarks while speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London..
Britaniya Ukraynaya öz istehsalı olan HHM sistemlərinin tədarükünü sürətləndirəcək
Великобритания ускорит поставки Украине систем ПВО собственного производства
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