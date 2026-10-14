Lavrov, Wang Yi discuss CICA cooperation during meeting in Baku
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- 14 October, 2026
- 21:01
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged views on cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during a meeting in Baku.
According to Report, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda.
They also discussed relations with the United States, as well as the situations surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict involving Iran.
The 7th CICA Summit will be held in Baku on October 15 with the participation of representatives of the organization's member states.
Lavrov və Van İ AQEM çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
Лавров и Ван И обсудили взаимодействие в рамках СВМДА
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