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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has highlighted Azerbaijan's important position along the Middle Corridor.

According to Report, he made the remarks during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Wang Yi noted that China has consistently supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and particularly emphasized the country's growing role in international and regional affairs.

The minister said the development he had witnessed in Baku made a deep impression on him.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's successful and dynamic development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, adding that China, as a close friend of Azerbaijan, sincerely welcomes these achievements.