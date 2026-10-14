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    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 22:08
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED

    On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries and fondly recalled his state visit to Uzbekistan in August.

    The discussions focused on opportunities to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance, particularly through the implementation of agreements reached during the visit.

    Expressing his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the development and progress of Azerbaijan were a source of joy for the brotherly Uzbek people.

    The President of Uzbekistan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and its hosting of the organization's Summit, describing these achievements as a reflection of the country's growing prestige.

    President Ilham Aliyev praised the effective cooperation between the two countries across various areas, noting the growth in bilateral trade turnover since the beginning of the year.

    The sides welcomed the successful implementation of projects in energy, mutual investment, construction, transport and logistics, light industry, geology, tourism and other fields, and stressed the importance of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

    The heads of state also exchanged views on issues on the international and regional agendas.

    On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED

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