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    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan remains committed to NPT obligations

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 21:24
    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan remains committed to NPT obligations

    Azerbaijan highly values its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, said.

    According to Report, Musayev recalled in his remarks that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has still not entered into force despite the passage of 30 years.

    "Until it enters into force, existing moratoriums should be maintained and the integrity of the treaty's verification regime ensured," he said.

    Musayev described the destruction of all chemical weapons stockpiles declared by states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention as a historic milestone, stressing that the task now is to prevent the re-emergence of chemical weapons and ensure that chemistry continues to serve peaceful purposes.

    "For Azerbaijan, which has a developed petrochemical sector, the safe and peaceful application of chemical technologies is also of practical national importance," he said.

    Musayev also stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to fully implementing its obligations related to arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament.

    "We also reaffirm our commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and an important framework for nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy," he said.

    Tofig Musayev United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)
    Tofiq Musayev: Azərbaycan AEBA ilə əməkdaşlığı yüksək qiymətləndirir - yenilənib
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