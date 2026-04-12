Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump: Nuclear issue remained unresolved in Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 17:55
    Trump: Nuclear issue remained unresolved in Iran talks

    US President Donald Trump said the American and Iranian delegations had agreed on most of the contentious issues at the talks in Islamabad, but the nuclear issue remained unresolved, Report informs.

    "The meeting with Iran began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night - Close to 20 hours," he wrote in Truth Social. "I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters - IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS! In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don't matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people."

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East Nuclear weapon
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