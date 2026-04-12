Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Putin, Pezeshkian mull Iran-US talks

    Region
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 17:15
    Putin, Pezeshkian mull Iran-US talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the latest developments in the Middle East in a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service.

    "During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in the Middle East," reads the statement.

    The Iranian president assessed the Iranian-American talks held in Islamabad on April 11.

    "Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Putin for the humanitarian aid Russia provided to the Iranian people," the statement added.

    During the discussion of current issues of bilateral cooperation, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening good-neighborly Russian-Iranian relations, the statement noted.

    Putin expressed his readiness to Pezeshkian to continue his mediation efforts to establish long-term peace in the Middle East.

    Russia will continue active contacts with all partners in the Middle East to establish a just and lasting peace in the region, the Kremlin said.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Vladimir Putin Escalation in Middle East
    Putin və Pezeşkian İran-Amerika danışıqlarını müzakirə ediblər
    Путин и Пезешкиан обсудили ирано-американские переговоры

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