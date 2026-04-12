Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran resumes operations

    Foreign policy
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 16:50
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran resumes operations

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran resumed its operations on April 12, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    In the initial phase, the diplomatic mission will operate with a limited staff-the ambassador and a small number of diplomatic and administrative staff.

    Taking into account security and organizational issues, the embassy's operations will be restored in stages.

    The Foreign Ministry noted that the resumption of the embassy's operations so soon after the cessation of hostilities and the announcement of a two-week ceasefire demonstrates the special importance Azerbaijan attaches to relations with neighboring and friendly Iran.

    It also emphasizes that Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region.

    Azerbaijan Iran Embassy
    Azərbaycanın İrandakı Səfirliyi fəaliyyətini bərpa edib
    Посольство Азербайджана в Иране возобновило работу

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