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    Azerbaijan unveils three new kamikaze drones

    Military
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:50
    Azerbaijan unveils three new kamikaze drones

    Azerbaijan's defense industry company Arkan Innovations LLC has developed three new kamikaze drones.

    According to Report, the drones, produced in 2026, were unveiled at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

    The new generation drones – Arkan‑10, Arkan‑10 FO, and Arkan‑10 FT – are built with modern technologies.

    The drones are equipped with artificial intelligence elements, an improved autonomous control system, and extended flight endurance.

    Key features include low radar visibility, high maneuverability, and integration with various weapon systems, making them suitable for effective use in modern combat conditions.

    Azerbaijan unveils three new kamikaze drones
    Azerbaijan unveils three new kamikaze drones

    defense industry drones Azerbaijan kamikaze drone
    Photo
    Azərbaycan üç yeni kamikadze dron istehsal edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан наладил выпуск трех новых дронов-камикадзе

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