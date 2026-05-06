Azerbaijan unveils three new kamikaze drones
Military
- 06 May, 2026
- 11:50
Azerbaijan's defense industry company Arkan Innovations LLC has developed three new kamikaze drones.
According to Report, the drones, produced in 2026, were unveiled at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.
The new generation drones – Arkan‑10, Arkan‑10 FO, and Arkan‑10 FT – are built with modern technologies.
The drones are equipped with artificial intelligence elements, an improved autonomous control system, and extended flight endurance.
Key features include low radar visibility, high maneuverability, and integration with various weapon systems, making them suitable for effective use in modern combat conditions.
Latest News
15:39
AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran warEnergy
15:33
Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in UkraineRegion
15:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospectsBusiness
15:13
Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21Energy
15:05
Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic ZoneAIC
15:00
Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026Military
14:39
CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemesFinance
14:36
Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo BankFinance
14:32