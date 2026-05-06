Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates economic growth, oil and gas forecasts

This year, economic growth in Azerbaijan is expected to be 1.1%, including 3.2% in the non-oil-gas sector, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov told a press conference Wednesday, Report informs.

"For next year, growth of 3.2% and 4.7% respectively is forecasted," he noted.

The CBA had previously in February forecasted that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 2.4% in 2026, including 4% in the non-oil-gas sector, and by 2.9% and 4.3% respectively in 2027.

Kazimov added that the CBA expects the average price of 1 barrel of oil on the world market to be $84.5 this year, and the average price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas to be $324: "For next year, our forecasts are $78 and $290."

In February, the CBA had forecasted that the prices would be $65 and $269 respectively in 2026, and $65 and $254 respectively in 2027.