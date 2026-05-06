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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates economic growth, oil and gas forecasts

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:46
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates economic growth, oil and gas forecasts

    This year, economic growth in Azerbaijan is expected to be 1.1%, including 3.2% in the non-oil-gas sector, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov told a press conference Wednesday, Report informs.

    "For next year, growth of 3.2% and 4.7% respectively is forecasted," he noted.

    The CBA had previously in February forecasted that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 2.4% in 2026, including 4% in the non-oil-gas sector, and by 2.9% and 4.3% respectively in 2027.

    Kazimov added that the CBA expects the average price of 1 barrel of oil on the world market to be $84.5 this year, and the average price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas to be $324: "For next year, our forecasts are $78 and $290."

    In February, the CBA had forecasted that the prices would be $65 and $269 respectively in 2026, and $65 and $254 respectively in 2027.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) economic growth Taleh Kazimov Oil prices
    AMB iqtisadi artım və neft-qaz qiymətlərinə dair proqnozlarını yeniləyib
    Талех Кязымов: ЦБА прогнозирует рост экономики Азербайджана на уровне 1,1% в 2026 году

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