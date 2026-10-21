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    TRACECA develops digital platform to connect corridor member states

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 13:41
    TRACECA develops digital platform to connect corridor member states

    The Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA (the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) is working to develop a digital platform designed to bring member states together in a unified ecosystem and facilitate the efficient exchange of information, TRACECA Permanent Secretariat Secretary General Jasurbek Choriev said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, according to Report.

    "We have made significant progress toward developing a digital platform that can serve the interests of all participants," Choriev said.

    At the same time, he emphasized that member states have different levels of development and that obstacles remain, including the reluctance of some parties to share the necessary amount of data with third parties.

    "In this regard, we are working to harmonize standards, including information standards and the level of data each participant can provide, so that businesses interacting within the system understand the maximum amount of information available from each member," the TRACECA secretary general explained.

    According to Choriev, the initiative's main goal is not simply to create a standalone platform, but to develop a comprehensive ecosystem in which all participants can coordinate their efforts effectively to achieve common objectives.

    Jasurbek Choriev TRACECA EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum
    TRASEKA dəhliz iştirakçısı olan ölkələri birləşdirmək üçün rəqəmsal platforma hazırlayır
    ТРАСЕКА разрабатывает цифровую платформу для объединения стран-участниц коридора
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