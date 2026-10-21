Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    CBA deploying mechanisms to enhance financial stability of insurance companies

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 13:22
    CBA deploying mechanisms to enhance financial stability of insurance companies

    Increasing the financial sustainability of insurance companies will be one of the main directions of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) development strategy for 2027–2030, Ramin Jafarov, head of the CBA's insurance intermediaries supervision department, stated at a training titled "The role of the insurance sector in financial sustainability," Report informs.

    According to him, the strategy also provides for the development of innovations and sales channels, the expansion of the online segment, and the improvement of prudential regulation and supervision, including risk management.

    Among the priorities for the development of the insurance and reinsurance market, Jafarov named the expansion of voluntary insurance and international reinsurance opportunities, as well as the improvement of compulsory insurance by increasing coverage, boosting supervision efficiency, and developing databases.

    He explained that access to these databases will allow insurance companies to issue policies based on necessary information. Currently, in compulsory motor insurance, companies can retrieve vehicle information via the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A similar system is planned to be established for other types of compulsory insurance as well.

    Azerbaijan's insurance market Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Ramin Jafarov
    AMB: Sığorta şirkətlərinin maliyyə dayanıqlığının artırılması planlaşdırılır
    ЦБА задействует механизмы повышения финустойчивости страховых компаний
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:52
    Elmir Poladov: Transportation via Middle Corridor depends on capacity of Caspian Sea
    Infrastructure
    13:48
    AHK Azerbaijan: Concrete projects needed to attract investors
    Business
    13:41
    TRACECA develops digital platform to connect corridor member states
    Infrastructure
    13:33
    EBRD urges early action to address bottlenecks along regional transport corridors
    Infrastructure
    13:22
    CBA deploying mechanisms to enhance financial stability of insurance companies
    Finance
    13:21
    Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of undesirable persons
    Other
    13:16
    TRACECA outlines key conditions for freight transport growth via Middle Corridor
    Infrastructure
    13:15
    EBRD intends to increase investment in maritime transport along Middle Corridor route
    Infrastructure
    13:14
    Over 300 events to be held during 12th Baku International Book Fair
    Cultural policy
    All News Feed