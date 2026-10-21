Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of undesirable persons
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- 21 October, 2026
- 13:21
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Thirty-one Turkish citizens have been added to Azerbaijan's list of undesirable persons, according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, cited by Report.
The move was prompted by statements made by the individuals on social media and online platforms that targeted Azerbaijan's sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership. Their posts also contained calls for a violent change of government and the incitement of religious hatred on extremist grounds.
The list of persons is available here.
Azərbaycan Türkiyənin 31 vətəndaşını "arzuolunmaz şəxs" elan edib - Siyahı
Азербайджан внес 31 гражданина Турции в список нежелательных лиц
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