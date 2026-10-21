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    Azerbaijan"s furniture imports fall 22.2% in January–September

    Business
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 21:47
    Azerbaijans furniture imports fall 22.2% in January–September

    Azerbaijan imported furniture and parts worth $87,852,270 in January–September 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the figure was down $25,070,120, or 22.2%, compared with the first nine months of 2025.

    Furniture and spare parts accounted for 0.66% of Azerbaijan's total import spending during the period.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade totaled $37.211 billion in the first nine months, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports. Exports rose 28.3% year on year, while imports fell 20.4%.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan furniture imports
    Azərbaycan mebel idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 22 %-dən çox azaldıb
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