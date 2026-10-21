Azerbaijan"s furniture imports fall 22.2% in January–September
Business
- 21 October, 2026
- 21:47
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Azerbaijan imported furniture and parts worth $87,852,270 in January–September 2026.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the figure was down $25,070,120, or 22.2%, compared with the first nine months of 2025.
Furniture and spare parts accounted for 0.66% of Azerbaijan's total import spending during the period.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade totaled $37.211 billion in the first nine months, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports. Exports rose 28.3% year on year, while imports fell 20.4%.
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