Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 21:50
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand

    As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited a state multidisciplinary specialized preschool educational institution and the "Imkon" rehabilitation center in Samarkand on October 21, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the educational, medical, and social rehabilitation services provided to children at the centers.

    The "Imkon" centers offer a combination of specialized preschool education, corrective classes, medical and social rehabilitation, as well as family support services. All classes, procedures, and rehabilitation programs are free of charge.

    The preschool units are designed for 150 children, where education, corrective classes, and five meals a day are provided for children aged 2 to 7.

    During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured specially equipped rooms, rehabilitation halls, sensory integration and aqua therapy spaces, while also viewing other services aimed at children's development. Pediatricians, orthopedists, rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, speech therapists, and defectologists take care of the children.

    The project aims to improve access to quality services for children with special needs.

    In 2025, over 546,000 classes and procedures were conducted across the network of centers. Between 2019 and 2025, their total number reached nearly 1.5 million.

    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand

    Leyla Aliyeva Uzbekistan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva xüsusi qayğıya ehtiyacı olan uşaqlar üçün yaradılan mərkəzlərin fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева ознакомилась в Самарканде с деятельностью центров для детей, нуждающихся в особой заботе
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:03
    Photo
    Azerbaijani missing persons" families meet EU officials in Brussels
    Foreign policy
    22:48
    Why preserving public trust matters in Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations?
    Analytics
    22:32
    Witkoff describes talks with Putin as constructive
    Other countries
    22:14
    Leadership and political responsibility in Baku–Ankara relations -Analysis
    Analytics
    21:56
    Azerbaijani MP says delays to peace treaty threaten regional stability
    Foreign policy
    21:50
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva explores activities of centers established for children with special needs in Samarkand
    Foreign policy
    21:47
    Azerbaijan"s furniture imports fall 22.2% in January–September
    Business
    21:45
    Italy, Azerbaijan discuss stronger economic and industrial ties
    Business
    21:36
    Swiss ambassador: UN remains vital as its founding principles face tests
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed