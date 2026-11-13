NeuraCity, Humanİz and Zəngəzur win top prizes at urban planning hackathon

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The NeuraCity, Humanİz and Zəngəzur teams took first, second and third places, respectively, at the Human-Centered Cities hackathon.

According to Report, the hackathon, organized as part of the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, concluded successfully on November 13.

The project aimed to identify innovative ideas from young people for urban development, develop solutions to existing urban planning challenges using artificial intelligence and modern technologies, and help turn promising projects into startups.

The hackathon was held in line with the priorities of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028", approved by an order of President Ilham Aliyev. The project seeks to develop young people's innovation potential, generate new ideas and solutions in artificial intelligence, and strengthen the country's AI ecosystem.

Ten teams qualified for the final. The selection criteria included the innovative nature of their ideas, their contribution to improving urban infrastructure, their practical feasibility and their potential for sustainable development.

At the final held on November 13, participants refined their ideas and presented their projects to the jury. Following the presentations, NeuraCity took first place, Humanİz came second and Zəngəzur finished third.

The closing ceremony featured speeches by Yusif Valiyev, Acting Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation; MP Goydeniz Gahramanov; Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund; and Jahangir Mammadzada, Chief Architect of the Baku City Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Members of the three winning teams received awards, after which participants posed for a commemorative photograph.