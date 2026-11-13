Azerbaijani banks reduce number of transactions on Bloomberg platform by 43%

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In January-September 2026, Azerbaijani banks concluded 1,648 transactions worth 57.6 billion manats ($33.88 billion) on the Bloomberg trading platform, reads the Monetary Policy Review of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

According to the document, compared to the same period last year, the number of transactions decreased by 42.5%, while their total volume grew by 11%.

In the reporting period, 95% of transactions in the unsecured segment of the interbank money market were concluded for a period of 1-3 days.