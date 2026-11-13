Foreign-funded fixed capital investment in Azerbaijan rises 16.5%
Finance
- 13 November, 2026
- 17:35
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Fixed capital investment financed from foreign sources in Azerbaijan rose 16.5% year on year to 3.5 billion manats ($2.06 billion) in January–September 2026.
Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's nine-month Monetary Policy Review, that foreign sources accounted for 24.1% of total fixed capital investment, up 1.2 percentage points from the same period a year earlier.
Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına xarici investisiya qoyuluşu 17 %-ə yaxın artıb
Иностранные инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли на 16,5%
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