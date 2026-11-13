Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    More than 500 young people apply for human-centric cities hackathon

    Education and science
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 18:43
    More than 500 young people apply for human-centric cities hackathon

    More than 500 young people have applied to participate in the Human-Centered Cities hackathon. A total of 95 teams completed preliminary registration, with 10 advancing to the final.

    According to Report, Yusif Valiyev, Acting Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, told journalists at the hackathon's award ceremony that the project was organized by the Youth Foundation in partnership with the National Artificial Intelligence Center as part of the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning.

    "The hackathon lasted three days, and its final took place today. Ten teams advanced to the final round. The award ceremony for the winners is currently underway," Valiyev said.

    He noted that the project's main objective was to familiarize young people with the concept of human-centered cities, encourage them to promote these principles in their everyday lives and bring them together around shared ideas.

    Valiyev expressed confidence that the experience gained would help young people succeed both in implementing the projects they had presented and in their future endeavours.

    Yusif Valiyev Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Artificial intelligence hackathon
    "İnsanyönümlü şəhərlər" hakatonunda iştirak üçün 500-dən çox gənc müraciət edib
    Более 500 молодых людей подали заявки на хакатон о городах будущего
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