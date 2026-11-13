Three Paris protests expected on November 14

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Three demonstrations are planned in Paris on November 14, with a combined turnout of 30,000 to 60,000 people expected, Report informs, citing French media.

The Paris Police Prefecture registered the three events, all set to start at Place de la République: a protest against a bill that would presume police use of firearms to be lawful, an international march against violence against children, and a yellow vest rally.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed to maintain public order during Saturday's protests.