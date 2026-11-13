Three Paris protests expected on November 14
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- 13 November, 2026
- 17:19
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Three demonstrations are planned in Paris on November 14, with a combined turnout of 30,000 to 60,000 people expected, Report informs, citing French media.
The Paris Police Prefecture registered the three events, all set to start at Place de la République: a protest against a bill that would presume police use of firearms to be lawful, an international march against violence against children, and a yellow vest rally.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed to maintain public order during Saturday's protests.
Sabah Parisdə üç etiraz aksiyası planlaşdırılıb
В Париже на завтра запланированы три акции протеста с участием до 60 тыс. человек
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