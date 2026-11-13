Asim Khudiyev appointed to UEFA Nations League match
Football
- 13 November, 2026
- 18:00
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International-category referee observer Asim Khudiyev has been appointed to the UEFA Nations League group-stage match between Belarus and Albania.
According to Report, citing the official website of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), he will serve as a referee observer.
The match will take place on November 15 at the Rudolf Illovszky Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Asim Xudiyev UEFA Millətlər Liqasının oyununa təyinat alıb
Асим Худиев получил назначение на матч Лиги наций УЕФА
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