Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Asim Khudiyev appointed to UEFA Nations League match

    Football
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 18:00
    Asim Khudiyev appointed to UEFA Nations League match

    International-category referee observer Asim Khudiyev has been appointed to the UEFA Nations League group-stage match between Belarus and Albania.

    According to Report, citing the official website of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), he will serve as a referee observer.

    The match will take place on November 15 at the Rudolf Illovszky Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

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