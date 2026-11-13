President Ilham Aliyev concludes working visit to Ireland
Foreign policy
- 13 November, 2026
- 18:30
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to Ireland on November 13.
At Dublin International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by officials.
Prezident İlham Əliyevin İrlandiyaya işgüzar səfəri başa çatıb
Завершился рабочий визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Ирландию
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