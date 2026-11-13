Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes working visit to Ireland

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 18:30
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes working visit to Ireland

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to Ireland on November 13.

    At Dublin International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by officials.

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva European Political Community Summit
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin İrlandiyaya işgüzar səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился рабочий визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Ирландию
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:46
    UK minister: Strategic partnership declaration marks significant new chapter in relations with Baku
    Foreign policy
    19:39
    Poland to reopen embassy in Damascus after 14-year hiatus
    Other countries
    19:11
    Dublin EPC Summit highlights Azerbaijan's growing role in European agenda
    Analytics
    19:03
    At least 23 killed in bus-truck collision in India's Assam state
    Other countries
    18:49
    Photo
    NeuraCity, Humanİz and Zəngəzur win top prizes at urban planning hackathon
    Domestic policy
    18:43
    More than 500 young people apply for human-centric cities hackathon
    Education and science
    18:30
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes working visit to Ireland
    Foreign policy
    18:22
    Photo
    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation
    Energy
    18:14
    Investments in Sumgayit Industrial Park exceed AZN 5.5 billion
    Industry
    All News Feed